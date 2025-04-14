MOSCOW, April 14. /TASS/. Russian Deputy Security Council chief Dmitry Medvedev has called the probable new German Chancellor Friedrich Merz a Nazi for his suggestion to strike the Crimean Bridge and recalled his father's Wehrmacht past.

"Chancellor candidate Fritz Merz is haunted by the memory of his father, who served in Hitler's Wehrmacht. Now Merz has suggested a strike on the Crimean Bridge. Think twice, Nazi!" Medvedev stated in a post on his X page.

Earlier, German conservative leader Friedrich Merz, who is expected to head the new German government in May, proposed the delivery of Taurus cruise missiles to Kiev, provided the move receives approval from EU partners. He argued that while the Ukrainian military is on the defensive, it should be empowered to target Russia's supply routes, including the Crimean Bridge.

Kiev has repeatedly requested Taurus missiles from Berlin. These German-Swedish weapons are considered a counterpart to the UK's Storm Shadow missiles, which Ukraine has already received, though the Taurus missiles offer a significantly greater range.

Russian President Vladimir Putin, speaking at the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) summit on November 28 last year, reiterated Moscow’s stance that the deployment of Western long-range weapons against Russian territory would constitute direct NATO involvement in the conflict.