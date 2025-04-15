Ukrainian attacks kill 19 Russian civilians, including two kids, in past week — diplomat

MOSCOW, April 15. /TASS/. Nineteen civilians, including two children, were killed in Ukrainian attacks on Russian regions in the past week, and over 80 people suffered injuries, the Russian Foreign Ministry’s Ambassador-at-Large Rodion Miroshnik told TASS.

"A total of 104 civilians were affected by Nazi attacks in the past week. As many as 85 people, among them eight minors, were injured, and 19 people, including two children, were killed," he said. " The youngest of the injured kids is barely six months old. <...> The majority of the attacks were reported in the Donetsk People’s Republic, the Belgorod and Kherson regions and the Lugansk People’s Republic," Miroshnik added.

He specified that the Ukrainian armed forces had fired over 2,000 projectiles at Russian territory in the past week. An average of 300 strikes were recorded every day. "Ukrainian forces have significantly stepped up attacks on civilian facilities using HIMARS rockets, probably because they seek to use up US-made weapons as the United States could block their access," the Russian diplomat noted.