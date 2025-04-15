MOSCOW, April 15. /TASS/. The Ukrainian armed forces lost up to 155 servicemen, two armored vehicles, and a pickup truck in the area of responsibility of the Battlegroup East in one day, the Russian Defense Ministry reported.

"The enemy lost 155 servicemen, two armored vehicles, a pickup truck, and two field artillery guns, including a US-made 155-mm Paladin self-propelled artillery unit," the ministry said.

The Russian Defense Ministry added that the group's units continued to advance deep into the enemy's defenses, and also defeated the manpower and equipment of the mechanized, airmobile, airborne assault brigades of the Ukrainian armed forces and the defense brigade in the areas of the settlements of Bogatyr, Otradnoye, Burlatskoye, and Shevchenko of the Donetsk People's Republic.