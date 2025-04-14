KURSK, April 14. /TASS/. Units of Russia’s 30th Motorized Rifle Regiment have established operational fire control of all roads leading to the Gornal St. Nicholas Monastery in the Kursk Region, the regiment’s artillery chief with the callsign Mazhor told reporters.

"Artillery units, together with drone squads, have taken full control of the roads leading to the monastery," he said, when asked about the situation in the Gornal monastery area.

Mazhor added that assault teams were currently fighting to liberate the monastery.

The Kursk Region was subjected to a massive attack from Ukraine on August 6, 2024. The General Staff of the Russian Armed Forces reported on March 12 that 86% of the territory occupied by Ukrainian troops has been liberated. In certain areas, Russian forces have advanced into the Sumy Region. According to the Russian Defense Ministry, the enemy has lost over 74,000 personnel since the fighting began in the Kursk area.