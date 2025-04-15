Zelensky’s bid to extend martial law shows disregard for US initiatives — Russian diplomat

MOSCOW, April 15. /TASS/. Vladimir Zelensky’s decision to submit legislation prolonging martial law and mobilization in Ukraine reflects Kiev’s dismissal of the United States’ peace efforts, Rodion Miroshnik, the Russian Foreign Ministry’s ambassador-at-large tasked with overseeing the Kiev regime’s crimes, told TASS.

"This is a rather blatant disregard for the peace efforts coming from [US President Donald] Trump’s office and, consequently, the Ukrainian leadership’s reaction to the US stance on resolving the conflict. This is a noteworthy signal, which I believe the Americans should factor in when assessing their next steps and their stance toward Zelensky and the Ukrainian government," the diplomat stressed.

According to Miroshnik, "the very fact that the legislation was introduced in this manner and at this particular moment underscores that Zelensky and his inner circle are fundamentally unwilling to even consider the prospect of holding elections."

"It will be worth watching how the Verkhovna Rada (parliament) responds, which will show whether Zelensky’s administration maintains control over the legislature or if there are forces capable of splitting the vote and preventing martial law from being renewed for the 15th time. Given the Central Election Commission’s timeline, it would take six months to organize elections, meaning that if martial law is prolonged through early August, holding a vote in Ukraine will be virtually impossible," Miroshnik concluded.

Earlier, Zelensky introduced bills to prolong Ukraine’s martial law and mobilization for another 90 days beginning May 9. The Ukrainian government has suspended elections during the martial law period. The Verkhovna Rada is expected to review the bills shortly. Speculation has circulated in the Ukrainian press in recent weeks that martial law and general mobilization might not be extended in light of negotiations involving the United States. Some reports even suggested possible dates for parliamentary and presidential elections, proposing they might be held during the summer.