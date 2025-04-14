KURSK, April 14. /TASS/. The Russian Armed Forces' success in the Sumy Region derives from the exceptionally high level of training among its personnel, the 30th Motorized Rifle Regiment’s artillery chief with the call sign Mazhor told reporters.

"Our troops are better equipped. They’re motivated by the goal to liberate their homeland from the enemy. That’s why they surpass Ukrainian servicemen," the officer stated. "The 30th Motorized Rifle Regiment has never faced serious challenges; we’ve consistently advanced, fulfilling our objectives."

He noted that the regiment deployed to the Kursk Region in August 2024 and has been involved in all key operations there alongside a neighboring unit.

"Our artillery played a significant part in the liberation of the Kursk Region," he said. "Since August 2024, our attack aircraft have been continuously carrying out missions. We’re progressing together with nearby units," the officer added.

The Ukrainian military launched a large-scale attack on Russia’s border in the Kursk Region on August 6, 2024. According to the data from Russia’s General Staff, Russian forces have liberated more than 86% of the territory once occupied by the Ukrainian army in the Kursk Region. As Russia’s Defense Ministry reported, Kiev has lost over 74,000 troops since the conflict began in the Kursk Region.