MOSCOW, April 15. /TASS/. The Ukrainian army has attacked Russian energy facilities nearly 100 times since a moratorium on such strikes took effect, the Russian Foreign Ministry’s Ambassador-at-Large Rodion Miroshnik told TASS.

"The Kiev forces have carried out 98 trikes on energy facilities since the agreement took effect on March 18," he pointed out.

According to Miroshnik, the Ukrainian military conducted 38 deliberate strikes on Russian energy sites in the week of April 7-13. Energy facilities in the Rostov, Zaporozhye and Bryansk regions, as well as in the Lugansk and Donetsk people’s republics, came under fire. A major attack targeted a water filtration station in the Donetsk People’s Republic, suspending water supplies to the cities of Donetsk and Yasinovataya and the Chervonogvardeisky District of Makeyevka, Miroshnik added.