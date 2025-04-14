Kremlin believes Germany’s Merz wants Ukraine conflict to escalate

MOSCOW, April 14. /TASS/. Probable future German Chancellor Friedrich Merz supports the escalation of the Ukrainian conflict, much like other European leaders, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said in response to a TASS question on Merz’s reported plans to supply Kiev with Taurus cruise missiles.

"Merz’s statements clearly indicate that he advocates a tougher stance and supports steps that can, and inevitably will, lead to further escalation of the situation around Ukraine," Peskov said.

"We are seeing the same approach in other European capitals as well," he added. Peskov also noted that, in general, EU authorities remain reluctant to pursue a peace process on Ukraine and instead favor the continuation of the conflict.

Earlier, Merz, who is expected to lead the new German government in May, suggested that Berlin could supply Taurus cruise missiles to Kiev, provided there is agreement among EU partners on the decision.