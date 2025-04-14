Oil tanker disposal should not create new problems — Putin

NOVO-OGAREVO, April 14. /TASS/. Fuel oil pumping out of the Volgoneft-212 tanker remaining on the Black Sea bottom and its further disposal should not create new difficulties, Russian President Vladimir Putin said at the meeting with Cabinet ministers.

"We have one tanker fully dismantled; the second one is laying, as far as I understand, at the depth of twenty meters, and it is anticipated that casing will be placed on top of it. I assume nevertheless that all these efforts with the second tanker will be set up in a way that not to create further difficulties with the evacuation of petroleum products and the disposal of what will remain on the bottom," the head of state said addressing Deputy Prime Minister Vitaly Savelyev. "The casing proper and everything being done around this tanker must be part of the future work on evacuation of petroleum products and complete disposal of the tanker’s hull," Putin stressed.

On December 15, 2024, the Volgoneft-212 and Volgoneft-239 tankers were caught in a storm in the Kerch Strait area in the Black Sea. The Volgoneft-212 subsequently sank while the other ship ran aground. One sailor died, and the rest were evacuated. According to emergency services, the tankers were carrying about 9,200 tons of fuel oil. An oil spill occurred in the Black Sea as a result of the accident, and clean-up operations are underway. According to the Russian Ministry of Transport, about 2,400 tons of oil has leaked into the Black Sea, much less than initially estimated.