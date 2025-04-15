Kherson official says 102 settlements left powerless as Kiev hits regional substation

GENICHESK, April 15. /TASS/. The Ukrainian military attacked the Vinogradovo power substation in the Kherson Region, leaving 102 settlements without electricity, a governor’s spokesman said.

"As a result of the strike, the Vinogradovo power substation caught fire. No one was killed or injured. However, 102 regional settlements remain without power. That is 56,237 people and nine critical facilities," Vladimir Vasilenko told reporters.

On April 6, the Russian Defense Ministry reported that a Ukrainian drone attacked the 150kV Vinogradovo substation of the Tavria Power Grid Enterprise, a branch of the Rosseti Power Grid Company. On March 28, Kherson Region Governor Vladimir Saldo said that the Kiev regime, despite the moratorium on strikes against energy infrastructure, attacked four regional power facilities: the Bolshaya Lepetikha and Vinogradovo power substations, the Novokakhovsky power grid, and the Skadovsky district power lines.

On March 25, the Kremlin published a Moscow-Washington coordinated list of Russian and Ukrainian facilities subject to a temporary moratorium on energy strikes. The moratorium took effect on March 18 for one month and can be extended by mutual agreement.