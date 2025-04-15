US derails G7 condemnation of Russian strike on Ukrainian troops in Sumy — news agency

NEW YORK, April 15. /TASS/. The US has informed its allies in the G7 that it will veto the statement condemning Russia's attack on the Ukrainian military in Sumy, Bloomberg reported citing sources.

According to the news agency, the Donald Trump administration told the G7 that it would not sign the statement because it is "working to preserve the space to negotiate peace" with Russia. In turn, Canada, which holds the G7 presidency this year, told its allies that "without US endorsement it would be impossible to go ahead with the statement."

On April 13, the Russian Armed Forces delivered a strike by two Iskander-M tactical missiles on a gathering place of the command staff of Ukraine’s Seversk operational-tactical group in the city of Sumy. The strike eliminated more than 60 Ukrainian servicemen, the Russian Defense Ministry said. According to it, the Kiev regime continues using civilians as a human shield, holding measures with the army personnel in the center of the city of Sumy and placing military facilities there.