Lavrov sees ‘men of sense’ in new US administration

MOSCOW, April 14. /TASS/. There are reasonable people in the current US administration with which Russia can discuss issues surrounding the operation of the countries’ diplomatic missions, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said.

"At last, we can see men of sense in the [US] administration after the Biden appointees left or were sidelined. They are working with us to resolve basic issues related to the day-to-day operations of the diplomatic mission in a country you have diplomatic relations with," he said in an interview with the Kommersant daily.

"It may seem absurd that such matters need to be addressed, but still," he noted.

The second round of Russian-US expert consultations on normalizing the operations of their embassies was held in Istanbul on April 10. According to the Russian foreign ministry, Moscow and Washington are determined to find solutions to the problems raised in Istanbul by the next round of consultations.