At least one civilian killed, nine wounded in Ukraine’s drone attack on Russia’s Kursk

The regional operational headquarters reported that as a result of the attacks the 8th and 9th floors of a multi-storey building in the city were destroyed by the ensued blaze
KURSK, April 15. /TASS/. At least one civilian was killed and nine more were wounded following a massive Ukrainian unmanned aerial vehicles (UAV) attack on Russia’s borderline city of Kursk in the early hours of Tuesday, the regional operational headquarters reported in a statement on its Telegram channel.

"Kursk was subjected to a massive enemy attack in the early hours of Tuesday," the statement reads. "Several residential houses went ablaze following the targeted UAV strikes on civilian infrastructure."

"Unfortunately, an 85-year-old woman was killed," it continued. "We express our sincere condolences to the family. The required assistance will be provided to her family."

"Nine people were wounded, they sustained shrapnel wounds, head injuries, burns. Medics are at the scene providing them with all the necessary medical assistance," according to the statement.

The regional operational headquarters reported that as a result of the attacks the 8th and 9th floors of a multi-storey building in the city were destroyed by the ensued blaze, while three private house holdings sustained damages as well.

A municipal hospital parking lot was also hit in the attack with at least 11 ambulance carriages subsequently reported to be damaged.

Russian court rules that US citizen Tater be committed to psychiatric hospital
The US citizen is accused of assaulting a police officer
Syria’s ambassador asks Russia for asylum — TASS source
Earlier it became known that Jaafari was notified of his recall to Damascus and the change of the head of Syria’s diplomatic mission in Russia
US recognizes idiocy of Biden's team's decision not to talk to Russia — Lavrov
He said that Russia and the United States, as responsible international players, must do everything to ensure that differences in national interests 'do not slide into confrontation'
Oil tanker disposal should not create new problems — Putin
"The casing proper and everything being done around this tanker must be part of the future work on evacuation of petroleum products and complete disposal of the tanker’s hull," the head of state stressed
Oman to host next round of US-Iran indirect talks this week — Iranian diplomat
The Dutch foreign minister dismissed rumors that the talks would take place in the Netherlands
London sends Ukraine second tranche of loan from frozen Russian assets
The sum of the tranche is 752 million pounds ($990 million), which will be used to purchase air defense systems and artillery
Russian forces strike Ukrainian army, foreign mercenaries in 137 areas over past day
Russia’s Battlegroup Center inflicted roughly 420 casualties on Ukrainian troops and destroyed five enemy armored combat vehicles in its area of responsibility over the past day
Bezos’ Blue Origin rocket takes all-female crew on debut tourist trip
The capsule landed safely after taking the six-woman team on a 10-12 minute trip into suborbital space
Russia-US negotiations progress towards lifting American sanctions — expert
Jeffrey Sachs added that he saw no pressing risks for Russia at the moment regarding US President Donald Trump's policy on customs duties
US to take control of Gazprom pipeline in Ukraine — Reuters
US and Ukrainian officials met on the draft proposal in Washington on Friday, the source said
Russia’s import-substituted SJ-100 equipped with PD-8 engines takes off for maiden flight
According to First Deputy Prime Minister Denis Manturov, it was an important and long-awaited step towards certification of a technologically independent version of the Superjet
Ruble’s real effective exchange rate up 7.1% in March — Central Bank
The ruble’s real effective exchange rate increased by 19.2% in January-March in annual terms
Russian forces only hit military targets — Kremlin comments on Sumy strike
Earlier, Igor Korotchenko, military analyst and editor-in-chief of the National Defense magazine, told TASS that the Russian missile strike had targeted an administrative building in Sumy hosting an awarding ceremony for Ukrainian service members who had distinguished themselves in fighting against the Russian Armed Forces
No need to recognize ‘annexation of Crimea’ as no annexation took place — Kremlin
The spokesman recalled that the peninsula reunited with Russia in compliance with all norms of international law
Extension of moratorium on energy strikes depends on Putin's decision — Kremlin
Dmitry Peskov recalled that "the moratorium has essentially not been observed by the Ukrainian side"
Uncontrolled AI growth in US could doom humanity — Chinese ambassador
Zhang Hanhui stressed that China regards security as a fundamental principle of AI development, "emphasizing the priority of ethical norms and the need to keep AI under control"
Press review: Russia-US Ukraine talks continue as Iranian-US Oman meeting makes headlines
Top stories from the Russian press on Monday, April 14th
Ukrainian army leaving positions in Gornal community in Kursk Region — officer
The artillery of Russia’s 30th Motor Rifle Regiment has cut off all the supply routes for the Ukrainian combat group in the village of Gornal, he said
Medvedev labels German chancellor candidate 'Nazi' for his idea to strike Crimean bridge
Kiev has repeatedly requested Taurus missiles from Berlin
Turkey believes Crimea should be returned to Ukraine if agreement signed with Russia
According to Recep Tayyip Erdogan, the return of Crimea to Ukraine, of which it is an inseparable part, is essentially a requirement of international law
It makes grown man cry: Ovechkin says shed tears of joy after breaking Gretzky record
Alexander Ovechkin recently extended his own NHL record for regular season goals after scoring his 896th against the Columbus Blue Jackets
Moldova’s Victory bloc demands Gagauzia’s rights be reinstated
Earlier in the day, Moldova’s Constitutional Court annulled a number of legal provisions that bound the country’s prosecutor general to appoint Gagauzia’s prosecutor in coordination with the autonomy’s authorities
US delivers massive airstrikes on Houthi infrastructure in Yemen
The Houthi-affiliated Al Masirah television channel reported at least 15 attacks on the Marib governorate
Russian forces gain fire control over roads to Kursk Region monastery — officer
According to the report, assault teams are fighting to liberate the monastery
Hamas says ready to release Israeli-US hostage in exchange for guarantees — media
The Cairo consultations, according to the sources, addressed "several proposals" on a potential deal between Israel and Hamas
Russia’s oil reserves sufficient for over 65 years, gas reserves - for 100 years
Russia holds the top position worldwide in terms of natural gas reserves, totalling 63.4 trillion cubic meters
Russia has proof its strike hit Ukrainian commanders’ meeting at facility in Sumy — Lavrov
"There are military officers from NATO countries present, and they are directly in command," the top Russian diplomat said
Serbia committed to its EU course, pledges to contribute to its prosperity — top diplomat
Serbia’s acting Foreign Minister Marko Djuric stressed that membership in the European Union is Serbia’s strategic choice
EU mulling return to Russian LNG imports amid frictions with US — businessmen
The head of French oil major TotalEnergies, Patrick Pouyanne, has warned Europe against over-relying on US gas
Sunken fragments of oil tankers contain 3,919 tons of fuel oil — Russian Deputy PM
According to the Russian Ministry of Transport, about 2,400 tons of oil has leaked into the Black Sea
Ukraine’s fleet of F-16s is comparable to drop in the sea — expert
On April 13, the Russian Defense Ministry reported that one of the Ukrainian Air Force's F-16 aircraft had been shot down by Russian air defenses
Pucks from Ovechkin’s 894th, 895th goals to be displayed at hockey academy in Moscow
The Alexander Ovechkin International Hockey Academy is scheduled to open in Moscow in 2026
Referendum on Ukraine's EU accession kicks off in Hungary
Voting will continue until the end of May, and its results will be summarized under strict control with the participation of a notary
Case of American accused of assaulting Moscow policewoman to be heard behind closed doors
The case file says that Moscow doctors diagnosed him with a mental disorder
Kremlin believes Germany’s Merz wants Ukraine conflict to escalate
"We are seeing the same approach in other European capitals as well," Dmitry Peskov added
Lavrov sees ‘men of sense’ in new US administration
According to the foreign minister, Russia works with them to resolve basic issues related to the day-to-day operations of the diplomatic mission
Russia to continue increasing LNG exports — deputy PM Novak
According to the deputy prime minister, the strategy also provides for the diversification of resource supplies, the development of new logistics routes, including the Northern Sea Route
US Secretary of State Rubio discusses Iran in telephone call with Turkish top diplomat
They agreed on the importance of counterterrorism cooperation and strengthening NATO
Trump calls Ukrainian crisis 'Biden’s war' that he wants to stop
The US president said that he is "just trying to get it stopped"
Share of domestic products in Russia’s timber industry up to almost 90% in five years
The import substitution policy has been successfully pursued in Russia’s timber industry, Russian Industry and Trade Minister Anton Alikhanov noted
China to remain unscathed by rare earths export ban, while leaving US scarred — expert
According to Antonina Levashenko, rare earth magnets account for a small portion of China's total exports to the United States and other countries
Russian government approves energy strategy until 2050
The updated strategy expands the planning horizon and takes into account existing challenges, which should allow the oil, gas, coal, electric power, power engineering and related transport sectors to more accurately meet the changes taking place in the world
Russia may take Kharkov, Odessa if Ukraine conflict continues — French expert
Colonel Herve Carresse added that the Europeans have suffered a lot from the conflict
Putin grants Russian citizenship to actress and singer Natalia Oreiro and her son
Natalia Oreiro said in an interview that she had applied for Russian citizenship in June 2020
Syria’s ambassador has no plans to return to Damascus for now — source
Earlier, the source said that Bashar Jaafari had requested asylum in Russia
Russian army clears Ukrainian fortifications near liberated Guyevo in Kursk Region
Russian forces continue their offensive, with some Ukrainian units abandoning their positions and retreating toward the Sumy Region
Russian ambassador to London denies any Russian threat to UK
"I am not going to deny it, but I wonder whether we really have an interest in following all the British submarine with very old outdated nuclear warheads," Andrey Kelin said
Ukraine's actions in Kursk Region should be recognized as genocide — senator
Alexey Kondratyev also recalled one of the atrocities committed by the Ukrainian army in the Kursk Region, citing the case of a woman from the Russkoye Porechnoye of the Sudzhensky district starving to death during the occupation of the settlement
US makes great progress in trade negotiations with EU — White House
"It’s going to be very good for American workers, especially American auto workers," White House economic advisor Kevin Hassett said
Energy strategy allows gas export by independent producers via pipeline
The strategy suggests setting economically reasonable prices for gas and its transportation tariffs
EU diplomacy chief warns members against attending Moscow's Victory Day parade
When asked whether EU leaders planned to visit Kiev on May 9, Kaja Kallas responded that she encouraged representatives from all EU countries "to visit Kiev and Ukraine as much as possible to show solidarity"
Hamas may provide data on hostages' condition by end of week — TV
Sources say they will do so if there is "progress" in the ongoing negotiations
Ukrainian troops in Kursk Region deflated, actively surrendering — Russian officer
Army General Valery Gerasimov, chief of the General Staff of the Russian Armed Forces and first deputy defense minister, said on March 12 that around 430 Ukrainian soldiers had been captured in the Kursk Region
Russia invites 19 countries to Victory Day parade on Red Square — minister
According to Andrey Belousov, solemn events involving military personnel will be held in 370 settlements
Russia’s coal sector has potential to reach over 600 mln tons in production by 2050
Achieving these targets will be supported by the development of new coal mining clusters in Russia’s eastern regions
Little chance of direct confrontation between Russia, EU, NATO — Russian diplomat
According to Mikhail Ulyanov, European countries "are used to live in comfortable conditions and can hardly imagine themselves as a party to a conflict"
Israel proposes temporary ceasefire to Hamas — Egyptian TV
According to the Al Hadath television channel, Israel insists on Hamas’ disarmament as one of the conditions
Russia’s car market may decline 20% by end of 2025
According to Daniil Shkurygin, the primary factor behind the decline in auto sales is the high key interest rate
Russia says its forces liberated Yelizavetovka in the Donetsk People’s Republic
Russian forces hit a Ukrainian storage site of tactical missiles, an airfield and a training center for drone operators, the Russian Defense Ministry added
Technology to jam Starlink signal begins to be used in Kherson Region — governor
This technology has already started to be deployed, and the effects are already being felt, Vladimir Saldo stressed
Russian bomb expert describes Ugledar tunnels as grave for numerous Ukrainian troops
It is reported that the tunnels created a wide network covered by buildings
CIA station in Kiev targeted in recent Russian attack, military expert reveals
According to Alexander Stepanov, strikes are systematic efforts to gradually wipe out the military capabilities of Ukraine
French expert sees signs of Ukraine's military exhaustion
Colonel Herve Carres also pointed to "a noticeable decline in the morale of Ukrainian society"
Russian officer details Ukrainian mining tactics in Guyevo
He also highlighted the critical role of reconnaissance units in evacuating civilians from combat zones, noting that only experienced guides can safely lead people out
Palm oil imports become important vector of Russian-Indonesian cooperation
More than 90% of palm oil coming to Russia are from Indonesia, Russian Deputy Minister of Industry and Trade Alexey Gruzdev said
Trump says expects 'very good proposals' on Ukraine soon
The US President stressed that he wanted to stop the killing
Russia, US have 'possibility to reshape relationship' — US envoy Witkoff
Speaking about the ongoing developments in Ukraine, he noted that both Moscow and Washington were on the brink of the conflict’s resolution
Lavrov advises Central Asian countries to 'outlast' Kaja Kallas in her position
"It will probably be much easier than tolerating damage to their own people," the top Russian diplomat noted
Coming to terms on key elements of Ukrainian settlement proving difficult — Lavrov
The Russian Foreign Minister stressed that an agreement can only be reached when its root causes are eliminated
Russia’s ‘soldier of future’ combat gear proves its worth in Syria
None of the elements of the combat gear’s protection was ever pierced, the system's developer said
Russia insists on checking Kiev's compliance with future settlement schemes — Lavrov
According to him, Europe will do everything to ensure that the Kiev regime is preserved
Russia’s ministry drafting strategy for development of timber industry by 2035
The new document extends the draft strategy by 2030
EU plans to hold informal ministerial meeting in Ukraine in May — top Hungarian diplomat
Peter Szijjarto expressed concern over the meeting, saying that it was yet another step toward protracting the Ukrainian conflict
Lavrov to hold talks with visiting South African counterpart — Russian diplomat
According to the South African foreign ministry, Ronald Lamola will also take part in the 18th meeting of the intergovernmental commission on trade and economic cooperation
Ukrainian army concentrates forces in Krasnoarmeisk area, DPR leader says
Denis Pushilin added that Russian forces were also advancing in the South Donetsk area near the settlement of Bogatyr and in the Krasny Liman area
Merz aligning with Zelensky, could become his 'accomplice' in war crimes — Russian MP
"Germany’s intention to supply long-range cruise missiles to the Ukrainian army has nothing to do with resolving the Ukrainian crisis," Leonid Slutsky stressed
Russian court rules that US citizen Tater be committed to psychiatric hospital
The US citizen is accused of assaulting a police officer
Russia not coming after anyone to lift sanctions — Lavrov
According to the Russian Foreign Minister, in trade relations with the United States, "everything will depend on how they plan to implement this - the resumption of economic cooperation"
Russia’s coal production to rise 20.8% to 530.1 mln tons by 2030 under target scenario
Actual production in 2023 amounted to 438.7 mln tons
Russian army prevails in Sumy due to being better trained than Ukrainian servicemen
The Russian serviceman noted that the 30th Motorized Rifle Regiment deployed to the Kursk Region in August 2024 and had been involved in all key operations there alongside a neighboring unit
Plane with US weapons arrives in Kiev, US Embassy says
This shipment includes close to 90 tonnes of lethal aid
Russia plans to bring number of operational LNG plants to seven by 2030
Depending on the scenario, Russia’s LNG production is expected to reach 90-105 mln tons in 2030, 110-130 mln tons in 2036, and 110-175 mln tons in 2050
Russia's downing of Ukrainian F-16 shows hoopla around jet overblown, general says
Major-General Vladimir Popov argued that Ukrainian pilots have trouble with the multirole fighter jet because, among other things, they are not accustomed to the layout of the cockpit
Ukrainian army running low on supplies in Gornal settlement in Kursk Region — officer
As soon as the enemy’s infantry and equipment come within the sight of Russian artillery, it immediately delivers a strike and the "adversary runs back to its territory," he added
Hamas says has received Gaza ceasefire proposal, will respond soon
Under the Israeli initiative, it will withdraw its troops from areas of the Gaza Strip captured during the operation that was launched in mid-March during the 45-day ceasefire
Cabinet extends suspension of oil, gas statistics publication until April 1, 2026
Publication of the information on production of oil, gas and condensate has been officially suspended since March and Q1 2023
World’s largest chipboard plant opened in Kaluga Region
Russian President Vladimir Putin took part in launching the facility via the video link
Seoul says Trump ordered tariff negotiations with South Korea
On April 2, Trump announced the introduction of tariffs on products from 185 countries and territories
US makes progress in talks with Russia on Ukrainian conflict settlement — Witkoff
Last Friday, Russian President Vladimir Putin had a meeting with Special Presidential Envoy at the Presidential Library in St. Petersburg, which lasted for up to five hours
What we know about Russia’s Iskander strike on Ukrainian military command in Sumy
The strike on the target eliminated more than 60 Ukrainian army personnel, Russia’s Defense Ministry said
Storm Shadow manufacturer to increase missile production amid pressure from military
The concern has already invested tens of millions of euros into the modernization of its production line, including by adding more robotic machines and expanding shifts
Russian envoy inquires Rubio about Ukrainian attacks on Russian civilians
Mikhail Ulyanov commented on Marco Rubio’s statement expressing condolences to Ukrainians over strikes on Sumy
Russian Defense Ministry publishes losses of Ukraine’s National Guard
On April 18, the Defense Ministry made public the first lists containing personal data of Ukrainian soldiers killed in action
Hamas announces plans to become political party — TV
According to Al Hadath, requested more time in responding to the latest truce proposal in the Palestinian enclave
US tariff policy gives opportunity to Russia and China to boost trade — expert
Zheng Runyu pointed to opening prospects of in ramping up cooperation with Russia in the food security sphere
Zelensky admits inability to regain lost territories
At the same time, he noted his distrust of Russian authorities and continued to demand security guarantees from the West
Russia not to 'offer anything to anyone' on New START Treaty — Lavrov
The ten-year treaty was to expire in February 2021, when Moscow and Washington agreed to extend it for a maximum period of five years, with Russia describing it as the gold standard of disarmament accords
Hungary not supporting new EU energy sanctions against Russia — Foreign Minister
Proposals were made to add several Russian ministers and the deputy prime minister of Serbia into the sanction list
Russia’s import-substituted SJ-100 plane rises to 12,200 meters during test flight
The flight lasted about three hours
EU is preparing 17th package of anti-Russian sanctions — Kallas
Discussions are underway whether the ban on supplies of Russian liquefied gas is included into the next sanctions package
