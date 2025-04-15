At least one civilian killed, nine wounded in Ukraine’s drone attack on Russia’s Kursk

KURSK, April 15. /TASS/. At least one civilian was killed and nine more were wounded following a massive Ukrainian unmanned aerial vehicles (UAV) attack on Russia’s borderline city of Kursk in the early hours of Tuesday, the regional operational headquarters reported in a statement on its Telegram channel.

"Kursk was subjected to a massive enemy attack in the early hours of Tuesday," the statement reads. "Several residential houses went ablaze following the targeted UAV strikes on civilian infrastructure."

"Unfortunately, an 85-year-old woman was killed," it continued. "We express our sincere condolences to the family. The required assistance will be provided to her family."

"Nine people were wounded, they sustained shrapnel wounds, head injuries, burns. Medics are at the scene providing them with all the necessary medical assistance," according to the statement.

The regional operational headquarters reported that as a result of the attacks the 8th and 9th floors of a multi-storey building in the city were destroyed by the ensued blaze, while three private house holdings sustained damages as well.

A municipal hospital parking lot was also hit in the attack with at least 11 ambulance carriages subsequently reported to be damaged.