MOSCOW, April 15. /TASS/. The massive Ukrainian drone attack on the Kursk Region demonstrates the true goals and intentions of the Nazi regime of Vladimir Zelensky, Rodion Miroshnik, the Russian Foreign Ministry’s special envoy for the crimes of the Kiev regime, said.

"Now rescuers are evacuating the residents of the three most damaged apartment buildings. Against the background of speeches about the pursuit of peace, this is a cynical action that demonstrates the true goals and intentions of Zelensky's Nazi regime," the diplomat wrote on his Telegram channel.