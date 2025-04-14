KURSK, April 14. /TASS/. The crimes committed by the Ukrainian army during their invasion of the Kursk Region must be recognized as genocide, Alexey Kondratyev, Federation Council Senator from the region, member of the Federation Council Committee on International Affairs, said.

"The people who entered the Kursk Region in German uniforms, in German helmets with SS runes, who are they in fact? Are they democratic liberators? In reality, what we're dealing with is the genocide of the inhabitants of our Kursk Region. Today, a special group from the Prosecutor General's Office, the Military Prosecutor's Office, the Military Investigative Committee, the Public Tribunal group is working, all this is being investigated, all this is being initiated into separate criminal proceedings," Kondratiev told reporters.

The senator also recalled one of the atrocities committed by the Ukrainian army in the Kursk Region, citing the case of a woman from the Russkoye Porechnoye of the Sudzhensky district starving to death during the occupation of the settlement.

"The people who found themselves in the territory occupied by the enemy, not only experienced the daily threat of being killed, raped, robbed and humiliated. Think about it, a woman in Russkoye Porechnoye who died of malnutrition is an act of genocide. This is actually what happened in the besieged Leningrad," Kondratyev said.