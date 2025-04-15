US Secretary of State Rubio discusses Iran in telephone call with Turkish top diplomat

WASHINGTON, April 15. /TASS/. US Secretary of State Marco Rubio and Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan held a telephone conversation and discussed Iran as well as the importance of cooperation in the fight against terrorism, the US Department of State said in a statement.

"Secretary of State Marco Rubio discussed with Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan today [on April 14] the dangers to regional security and stability posed by Iran and its proxies," the statement reads.

"They agreed on the importance of counterterrorism cooperation and strengthening NATO," according to the US Department of State.

A source in the Turkish Foreign Ministry told TASS earlier that during their telephone call Fidan and Rubio discussed relations between the two countries, the ongoing developments situation in Syria and the Gaza Strip, as well as the issue of the Ukrainian conflict settlement.