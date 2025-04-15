EU states explore ways to bypass Hungary's veto on Russia sanctions — media

BRUSSELS, April 15. /TASS/. A number of European Union countries are working to develop a mechanism to sidestep Hungary’s veto power when imposing sanctions on Russia, Politico writes, citing European diplomatic sources.

According to them, at least six countries are discussing the option of incorporating Russia sanctions into domestic law, which will make it possible to avoid the need for a pan-European consensus on restrictions against Moscow. Their renewal currently requires unanimous approval from all EU member states every six months. The media outlet notes that the countries weighing the move include Belgium and the Czech Republic, which in the past have been reluctant to take unilateral measures.

One of the sources told Politico that EU member states and institutions needed to realize that in a certain situation, sanctions would not be renewed. Another European diplomat stated that Hungary’s potential move to veto sanctions would create "a huge problem," but "there will be ways to go around that."

Another source confirmed to Politico that "legal work" was underway to circumvent Hungary's veto power. However, he warned that some countries did not have the ability to implement sanctions into national law, stressing that "a divided approach" would be weaker than the EU’s common decision.

The article also points out that European Union members were split on how such a mechanism could function. In particular, Ukraine’s allies within the union hesitate to take any steps that could "undermine a common front" with the United States amid "US President Donald Trump’s unilateral efforts to normalize ties" with Russia.

France’s Le Monde newspaper wrote earlier that the European Union was exploring how to keep its 16 packages of sanctions on Russia in place during a vote set for July 31. A number of EU countries suggest making use of Article 7 of the Treaty on European Union, which makes it possible to deprive a member state of the right to vote if it keeps violating the principles of the rule of law. The EU is also considering political pressure and new financial measures, such as withholding the allocation of European funds for Budapest in 2024.

The Hungarian authorities have repeatedly expressed their opposition to the EU’s policy of sanctions. They say that these measures have failed to achieve the goal of making Russia change its policy, only causing damage to Europe’s own economy. Budapest obtained an exemption from a number of sanctions on Russia, which particularly concern oil and gas supplies. However, Hungary has largely been voting in favor of restrictions, citing solidarity with its allies.