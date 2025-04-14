{{dayPoint.date | date : 'd MMMM yyyy'}}
Middle East conflict

Hamas says has received Gaza ceasefire proposal, will respond soon

Under the Israeli initiative, it will withdraw its troops from areas of the Gaza Strip captured during the operation that was launched in mid-March during the 45-day ceasefire

CAIRO, April 15. /TASS/. Hamas has confirmed that it has received a ceasefire proposal and is considering it.

"Hamas leadership is considering the proposal that was handed over by the mediators and will soon respond to it after all necessary consultations are over," it said in a statement posted on its Telegram channel.

Egypt’s Al-Qahira Al-Ekhbariya television channel said earlier in the day that Cairo had handed over to Hamas Israel’s proposal to temporarily cease hostilities in the Gaza Strip and begin talks on a lasting truce.

The Hamas-affiliated Maan agency reported on Monday that as part of the renewed deal, Israel has proposed to resume a ceasefire in the enclave in exchange for the release of ten hostages, including Israeli-American citizen Edan Alexander. Under the Israeli initiative, it will withdraw its troops from areas of the Gaza Strip captured during the operation that was launched in mid-March during the 45-day ceasefire. Apart from that, it will open several checkpoints on the border with Gaza to ensure humanitarian deliveries to the enclave.

If the deal is ultimately made, Hamas may release 11 living hostages and hand over the bodies of 16 deceased hostages, the agency said, citing an official from Egypt, which is acting as a mediator. According to the official, this is quite likely "if the ceasefire period is extended to 70 days to make it possible to keep the situation in the enclave under control up till the end of the Muslim Feast of Sacrifice (Eid al-Adha)," which falls for early June this year. Moreover, the extended ceasefire period will give time to engage in indirect talks on the third phase of the Hamas-Israeli agreement on a permanent ceasefire and Israeli troops withdrawal from Gaza.

IsraelHAMASGaza Strip
The Houthi-affiliated Al Masirah television channel reported at least 15 attacks on the Marib governorate
Russian forces gain fire control over roads to Kursk Region monastery — officer
According to the report, assault teams are fighting to liberate the monastery
Number of dollar millionaires living in Moscow decreases by 25% over past decade
In 2025, Moscow ranked 40th on the list of the world’s richest cities according to Henley & Partners, down two spots from last year
Sollers Group launches mass production of manual transmissions for ST6, ST8
These transmissions will expand the current lineup of produced units, which are already used in various modifications of the Sollers Atlant with 2.7-liter engines, diesel versions of the Sollers Argo, and the Sollers ST6 and ST8 pickup trucks
Billionaires on Forbes list range from 19 to 103 years old
In 2025, over 3,000 people with a combined fortune of a record $16.1 trillion made the magazine's list, including 406 women
Russia plans to bring number of operational LNG plants to seven by 2030
Depending on the scenario, Russia’s LNG production is expected to reach 90-105 mln tons in 2030, 110-130 mln tons in 2036, and 110-175 mln tons in 2050
Hamas announces plans to become political party — TV
According to Al Hadath, requested more time in responding to the latest truce proposal in the Palestinian enclave
Zelensky admits inability to regain lost territories
At the same time, he noted his distrust of Russian authorities and continued to demand security guarantees from the West
Russia may take Kharkov, Odessa if Ukraine conflict continues — French expert
Colonel Herve Carresse added that the Europeans have suffered a lot from the conflict
Syria’s ambassador has no plans to return to Damascus for now — source
Earlier, the source said that Bashar Jaafari had requested asylum in Russia
Russia has proof its strike hit Ukrainian commanders’ meeting at facility in Sumy — Lavrov
"There are military officers from NATO countries present, and they are directly in command," the top Russian diplomat said
Kremlin believes Germany’s Merz wants Ukraine conflict to escalate
"We are seeing the same approach in other European capitals as well," Dmitry Peskov added
Turkey believes Crimea should be returned to Ukraine if agreement signed with Russia
According to Recep Tayyip Erdogan, the return of Crimea to Ukraine, of which it is an inseparable part, is essentially a requirement of international law
Share of domestic products in Russia’s timber industry up to almost 90% in five years
The import substitution policy has been successfully pursued in Russia’s timber industry, Russian Industry and Trade Minister Anton Alikhanov noted
Lavrov sees ‘men of sense’ in new US administration
According to the foreign minister, Russia works with them to resolve basic issues related to the day-to-day operations of the diplomatic mission
Russia says its forces liberated Yelizavetovka in the Donetsk People’s Republic
Russian forces hit a Ukrainian storage site of tactical missiles, an airfield and a training center for drone operators, the Russian Defense Ministry added
What we know about Russia’s Iskander strike on Ukrainian military command in Sumy
The strike on the target eliminated more than 60 Ukrainian army personnel, Russia’s Defense Ministry said
Russia insists on checking Kiev's compliance with future settlement schemes — Lavrov
According to him, Europe will do everything to ensure that the Kiev regime is preserved
Ukrainian troops in Kursk Region deflated, actively surrendering — Russian officer
Army General Valery Gerasimov, chief of the General Staff of the Russian Armed Forces and first deputy defense minister, said on March 12 that around 430 Ukrainian soldiers had been captured in the Kursk Region
Russia to allocate over $98 bln for naval development in next 10 years — Putin
The Russian president also noted that before the meeting he had a separate conversation on the issue with Russian Finance Minister Anton Siluanov
Trump says expects "very good proposals" on Ukraine soon
The US President stressed that he wanted to stop the killing
Bank of Russia reports 42.5% profit growth in 2024
The regulator had losses for several years in a row before 2023
No need to recognize ‘annexation of Crimea’ as no annexation took place — Kremlin
The spokesman recalled that the peninsula reunited with Russia in compliance with all norms of international law
Delegates from 21 countries attend Arctic Forum activities — presidential advisor
Russia is continuously expanding port infrastructure capacities in the Arctic, Anton Kobyakov noted
Russia's downing of Ukrainian F-16 shows hoopla around jet overblown, general says
Major-General Vladimir Popov argued that Ukrainian pilots have trouble with the multirole fighter jet because, among other things, they are not accustomed to the layout of the cockpit
Ukraine’s fleet of F-16s is comparable to drop in the sea — expert
On April 13, the Russian Defense Ministry reported that one of the Ukrainian Air Force's F-16 aircraft had been shot down by Russian air defenses
US to take control of Gazprom pipeline in Ukraine — Reuters
US and Ukrainian officials met on the draft proposal in Washington on Friday, the source said
Russia not coming after anyone to lift sanctions — Lavrov
According to the Russian Foreign Minister, in trade relations with the United States, "everything will depend on how they plan to implement this - the resumption of economic cooperation"
CIA station in Kiev targeted in recent Russian attack, military expert reveals
According to Alexander Stepanov, strikes are systematic efforts to gradually wipe out the military capabilities of Ukraine
Pucks from Ovechkin’s 894th, 895th goals to be displayed at hockey academy in Moscow
The Alexander Ovechkin International Hockey Academy is scheduled to open in Moscow in 2026
Ukraine's actions in Kursk Region should be recognized as genocide — senator
Alexey Kondratyev also recalled one of the atrocities committed by the Ukrainian army in the Kursk Region, citing the case of a woman from the Russkoye Porechnoye of the Sudzhensky district starving to death during the occupation of the settlement
Plane with US weapons arrives in Kiev, US Embassy says
This shipment includes close to 90 tonnes of lethal aid
Extension of moratorium on energy strikes depends on Putin's decision — Kremlin
Dmitry Peskov recalled that "the moratorium has essentially not been observed by the Ukrainian side"
Ukrainian army leaving positions in Gornal community in Kursk Region — officer
The artillery of Russia’s 30th Motor Rifle Regiment has cut off all the supply routes for the Ukrainian combat group in the village of Gornal, he said
Biden’s administration authorized Chevron to make payments to Venezuela — Bloomberg
A supplement to the sanction carve-out issued in November 2022 enabled Chevron to remain within the framework of laws when paying taxes and royalty to Venezuela, the news agency said
Russian Defense Ministry publishes losses of Ukraine’s National Guard
On April 18, the Defense Ministry made public the first lists containing personal data of Ukrainian soldiers killed in action
Mutual interest in Russia-US joint projects marks start of relationship recovery — Kremlin
Dmitry Peskov added that US companies have shown interest in participating in joint projects for the extraction of rare earth metals, but no specific details have emerged thus far
Chinese citizens not fighting in Ukraine — Russian MFA
"China’s position on settlement in Ukraine is quite balanced, and we are grateful to our friends for that," Andrey Rudenko noted
Foreign investments in Russian sovereign bonds down to 6.8% in April — Central Bank
The indicator stood at 9.3% as of May 1, 2023, and at 7.1% as of April 1, 2024
China to remain unscathed by rare earths export ban, while leaving US scarred — expert
According to Antonina Levashenko, rare earth magnets account for a small portion of China's total exports to the United States and other countries
US makes great progress in trade negotiations with EU — White House
"It’s going to be very good for American workers, especially American auto workers," White House economic advisor Kevin Hassett said
Russia’s ‘soldier of future’ combat gear proves its worth in Syria
None of the elements of the combat gear’s protection was ever pierced, the system's developer said
Putin orders mandatory health screenings for migrants in Donbass, Novorossiya
In addition to the HIV-free certificate, foreigners will also need a similar document for infectious diseases that pose a danger to others
Merz aligning with Zelensky, could become his 'accomplice' in war crimes — Russian MP
"Germany’s intention to supply long-range cruise missiles to the Ukrainian army has nothing to do with resolving the Ukrainian crisis," Leonid Slutsky stressed
Real wages in Russia rise by 6.5% in January — statistics
The average monthly nominal wage of employees in organizations amounted to 88,981 rubles ($1,056) in January
Ruble strengthens against yuan by 3.65% on Moscow Exchange in March
At the beginning of March, the Chinese currency showed growth and rose to 12.35 rubles by March 5
Gazprom becomes official partner of FIFA competitions
Blatter said it was "a great honour for me that you are with us today as we conclude a cooperation agreement with our new partner, Gazprom"
Oil tanker disposal should not create new problems — Putin
"The casing proper and everything being done around this tanker must be part of the future work on evacuation of petroleum products and complete disposal of the tanker’s hull," the head of state stressed
Hungary, Serbia to start construction on oil pipeline by year-end — Szijjarto
The minister explained that this pipeline will carry oil from Russia’s Druzhba pipeline, which runs through Hungary, to Serbia, facilitating oil deliveries to Central Europe via the southern branch of the Druzhba pipeline
Coming to terms on key elements of Ukrainian settlement proving difficult — Lavrov
The Russian Foreign Minister stressed that an agreement can only be reached when its root causes are eliminated
Russian government approves energy strategy until 2050
The updated strategy expands the planning horizon and takes into account existing challenges, which should allow the oil, gas, coal, electric power, power engineering and related transport sectors to more accurately meet the changes taking place in the world
Press review: Russia-US Ukraine talks continue as Iranian-US Oman meeting makes headlines
Top stories from the Russian press on Monday, April 14th
Little chance of direct confrontation between Russia, EU, NATO — Russian diplomat
According to Mikhail Ulyanov, European countries "are used to live in comfortable conditions and can hardly imagine themselves as a party to a conflict"
Reconstruction works for Russia’s Losharik submarine demaged in fire to begin this fall
Fourteen sailors lost their lives in the tragedy on July 1
Road between two Northern regions may be ready in 2022 — federal road agency
The Nenets Region does not have a year-round road to other regions
Russian Navy accepts latest Project 22800 missile corvette Amur for service
The ceremony of accepting the latest warship for service took place during a working trip by the Russian Navy’s chief to the Caspian Flotilla, it specified
Russia to play constructive role in talks on Iran-US nuclear deal — expert
US President Donald Trump "will not manage to change Tehran’s policy on Washington through threats," Roohollah Mudabbir said
Gas price in Europe up 1.6 times in Q1 2025
Gas prices grew during the heating season from November 2024 to March 2025 by 36% in annual terms to $501 per 1,000 cubic meters
Russia says its forces struck 8 Ukrainian brigades near Gornal, Oleshnya in Kursk Region
Over the past day, Ukraine lost up to 190 servicemen, a tank, an infantry fighting vehicle, an armored fighting vehicle, 12 motor vehicles, four field artillery guns, three mortars and a BM-21 Grad multiple launch rocket system
Hungary not supporting new EU energy sanctions against Russia — Foreign Minister
Proposals were made to add several Russian ministers and the deputy prime minister of Serbia into the sanction list
Uncontrolled AI growth in US could doom humanity — Chinese ambassador
Zhang Hanhui stressed that China regards security as a fundamental principle of AI development, "emphasizing the priority of ethical norms and the need to keep AI under control"
Referendum on Ukraine's EU accession kicks off in Hungary
Voting will continue until the end of May, and its results will be summarized under strict control with the participation of a notary
China to impose visa restrictions on US citizens over Tibet issue — foreign ministry
Tibetan issues are exclusively part of China's internal affairs, Lin Jian stressed, adding that China welcomes tourist visits and business contacts by friendly foreigners in this Chinese southwestern region
Russian ambassador to London denies any Russian threat to UK
"I am not going to deny it, but I wonder whether we really have an interest in following all the British submarine with very old outdated nuclear warheads," Andrey Kelin said
Russia's economy grows despite more than 28,000 sanctions imposed — deputy PM
As an example, Alexey Overchuk named the Russian aviation industry, where "regional jets made the first flight with all Russian parts, including Russian engines" as well as agriculture, where Russia remains "the world's number one exporter of grain"
Russia-US negotiations progress towards lifting American sanctions — expert
Jeffrey Sachs added that he saw no pressing risks for Russia at the moment regarding US President Donald Trump's policy on customs duties
Medvedev labels German chancellor candidate 'Nazi' for his idea to strike Crimean bridge
Kiev has repeatedly requested Taurus missiles from Berlin
London sends Ukraine second tranche of loan from frozen Russian assets
The sum of the tranche is 752 million pounds ($990 million), which will be used to purchase air defense systems and artillery
EU is preparing 17th package of anti-Russian sanctions — Kallas
Discussions are underway whether the ban on supplies of Russian liquefied gas is included into the next sanctions package
Russian army clears Ukrainian fortifications near liberated Guyevo in Kursk Region
Russian forces continue their offensive, with some Ukrainian units abandoning their positions and retreating toward the Sumy Region
Russian army prevails in Sumy due to being better trained than Ukrainian servicemen
The Russian serviceman noted that the 30th Motorized Rifle Regiment deployed to the Kursk Region in August 2024 and had been involved in all key operations there alongside a neighboring unit
Russian envoy inquires Rubio about Ukrainian attacks on Russian civilians
Mikhail Ulyanov commented on Marco Rubio’s statement expressing condolences to Ukrainians over strikes on Sumy
Ukrainian army concentrates forces in Krasnoarmeisk area, DPR leader says
Denis Pushilin added that Russian forces were also advancing in the South Donetsk area near the settlement of Bogatyr and in the Krasny Liman area
Russian budget deficit expected to be 0.5% of GDP in 2025 — Finance Minister
According to Anton Siluanov, the deficit is planned to be much smaller than in 2024
Israel proposes temporary ceasefire to Hamas — Egyptian TV
According to the Al Hadath television channel, Israel insists on Hamas’ disarmament as one of the conditions
Russia’s import-substituted SJ-100 equipped with PD-8 engines takes off for maiden flight
According to First Deputy Prime Minister Denis Manturov, it was an important and long-awaited step towards certification of a technologically independent version of the Superjet
Russian forces only hit military targets — Kremlin comments on Sumy strike
Earlier, Igor Korotchenko, military analyst and editor-in-chief of the National Defense magazine, told TASS that the Russian missile strike had targeted an administrative building in Sumy hosting an awarding ceremony for Ukrainian service members who had distinguished themselves in fighting against the Russian Armed Forces
Technology to jam Starlink signal begins to be used in Kherson Region — governor
This technology has already started to be deployed, and the effects are already being felt, Vladimir Saldo stressed
Average maximal interest rate on ruble deposits moves to 20.38% in mid-March
Deposit interest rates are monitored by the regulator in Sberbank, VTB, Gazprombank, Sovcombank, Credit Bank of Moscow, Alfa-Bank, Post Bank, Promsvyazbank, T-Bank, and the Russian Agricultural Bank
Lavrov advises Central Asian countries to 'outlast' Kaja Kallas in her position
"It will probably be much easier than tolerating damage to their own people," the top Russian diplomat noted
Russian forces strike Ukrainian army, foreign mercenaries in 137 areas over past day
Russia’s Battlegroup Center inflicted roughly 420 casualties on Ukrainian troops and destroyed five enemy armored combat vehicles in its area of responsibility over the past day
Russian stocks up as main trading session opens
The MOEX was up by 0.17% at 3,184.06 points, while the RTS was up by 0.17% at 1,195.9 points
Russia invites 19 countries to Victory Day parade on Red Square — minister
According to Andrey Belousov, solemn events involving military personnel will be held in 370 settlements
EU diplomacy chief warns members against attending Moscow's Victory Day parade
When asked whether EU leaders planned to visit Kiev on May 9, Kaja Kallas responded that she encouraged representatives from all EU countries "to visit Kiev and Ukraine as much as possible to show solidarity"
Russian court rules that US citizen Tater be committed to psychiatric hospital
The US citizen is accused of assaulting a police officer
Russian officer details Ukrainian mining tactics in Guyevo
He also highlighted the critical role of reconnaissance units in evacuating civilians from combat zones, noting that only experienced guides can safely lead people out
Ukraine’s military attacks Russia’s Belgorod Region with over 80 UAVs in past day
Governor Vyacheslav Gladkov said that a civilian was wounded after a Ukrainian UAV dropped an explosive in the area of the settlement of Glotovo
Aquatic bioresources catch in Russia reach 1.4 mln tons in 2025 — federal agency
The Russian fleet caught 76,084 metric tons of aquatic bioresources in exclusive economic zones of foreign countries, convention areas and the open part of the World Ocean
French expert sees signs of Ukraine's military exhaustion
Colonel Herve Carres also pointed to "a noticeable decline in the morale of Ukrainian society"
China welcomes cooperation with Russian companies on AI projects — expert
Zeng Yi noted that the Chinese model of AI management is somewhat different from the Russian one
Ukrainian army running low on supplies in Gornal settlement in Kursk Region — officer
As soon as the enemy’s infantry and equipment come within the sight of Russian artillery, it immediately delivers a strike and the "adversary runs back to its territory," he added
Boao forum kicks off with focus on rebuilding trust globally
This year the forum is themed ‘Asia in the Changing World: Towards a Shared Future’
It makes grown man cry: Ovechkin says shed tears of joy after breaking Gretzky record
Alexander Ovechkin recently extended his own NHL record for regular season goals after scoring his 896th against the Columbus Blue Jackets
Energy strategy allows gas export by independent producers via pipeline
The strategy suggests setting economically reasonable prices for gas and its transportation tariffs
Russia says its air defenses shot down Ukrainian F-16
Russian army also shot down more than 200 drones over the past day
World’s largest chipboard plant opened in Kaluga Region
Russian President Vladimir Putin took part in launching the facility via the video link
Hamas insists on ceasefire, hostage exchange as part of deal with Israel
Hamas delegation is currently in Cairo to discuss with the mediators "prospects for ending the war and opening checkpoints on the border with Gaza" to resume humanitarian deliveries to the enclave
Putin’s Direct Line Q&A session to be held this year — Kremlin
According to presidential spokesman Dmitry Peskov, this is a format that has repeatedly confirmed its demand, its informational value
Russian bomb expert describes Ugledar tunnels as grave for numerous Ukrainian troops
It is reported that the tunnels created a wide network covered by buildings
Storm Shadow manufacturer to increase missile production amid pressure from military
The concern has already invested tens of millions of euros into the modernization of its production line, including by adding more robotic machines and expanding shifts
