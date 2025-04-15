Instigators to be first targets to be hit in case of NATO aggression — Russian SVR chief

MINSK, April 15. /TASS/. Instigators, such as Poland and Baltic countries should realize that they will be the first targets of retaliatory strikes in case of NATO aggression against the Union State of Russia and Belarus, Sergey Naryshkin, the director of the Russian Foreign Intelligence Service (SVR), has told the media.

"They should be aware (for now they have not yet realized this) that in case of aggression by the North Atlantic Alliance against the Union State, retaliation will follow, of course, on the entire NATO bloc, but to a greater extent the first to be hit will be the proponents of such ideas in the political circles of Poland and the Baltic countries," he said.

He drew attention to the fact that Poland and the Baltic states "are characterized by a high level of aggressiveness."

At least in rhetoric, they constantly rattle their weapons. Poland has even gone so far as to announce plans to plant approximately 2 million anti-tank mines along its borders with Belarus and the Kaliningrad Region of Russia, while also expressing a desire to host U.S. nuclear weapons."

"This is unfortunate," Naryshkin summarized. "They fail to recognize that the buildup of military activity near the borders of Russia and Belarus is one of the contributing factors to the current large, acute, and very dangerous crisis on the European continent."