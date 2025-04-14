Russian forces strike Ukrainian army, foreign mercenaries in 137 areas over past day

MOSCOW, April 14. /TASS/. Russian forces struck Ukrainian army personnel and foreign mercenaries in 137 areas over the past day in the special military operation in Ukraine, Russia’s Defense Ministry reported on Monday.

"Operational/tactical aircraft, attack unmanned aerial vehicles, missile troops and artillery of the Russian groups of forces struck the workshops of a Ukrainian military-industrial enterprise, the infrastructure of a military airfield, armament and ammunition storage sites of the Ukrainian army and temporary deployment areas of Ukraine’s armed formations and mercenaries in 137 areas," the ministry said in a statement.

Russia’s Battlegroup North inflicts 95 casualties on Ukrainian army in past day

Russia’s Battlegroup North inflicted roughly 95 casualties on Ukrainian troops and destroyed three enemy electronic warfare stations in its area of responsibility over the past day, the ministry reported.

"In the Belgorod direction, Battlegroup North units inflicted losses on formations of a mechanized brigade, a coastal defense brigade of the Ukrainian army and two territorial defense brigades in areas near the settlements of Lesnoye, Miropolskoye, Petrushevka and Prokhody in the Sumy Region," the ministry said.

The Ukrainian army lost an estimated 95 personnel, an armored combat vehicle, three motor vehicles, a field artillery gun, a multiple rocket launcher and three electronic warfare stations in that frontline area over the past day, it specified.

Russia’s Battlegroup West inflicts 240 casualties on Ukrainian army in past day

Russia’s Battlegroup West inflicted roughly 240 casualties on Ukrainian troops and destroyed three enemy armored combat vehicles in its area of responsibility over the past day, the ministry reported.

"Battlegroup West units gained better lines and positions and inflicted losses on formations of two mechanized brigades, an assault brigade and an artillery brigade of the Ukrainian army and two territorial defense brigades in areas near the settlements of Kupyansk, Borovaya and Kamenka in the Kharkov Region, Kirovsk, Karpovka and Krasny Liman in the Donetsk People’s Republic," the ministry said.

The Ukrainian army lost an estimated 240 personnel, three armored combat vehicles, including two US-made M113 armored personnel carriers, five motor vehicles and two artillery guns in that frontline area over the past 24 hours, it specified.

In addition, Russian forces destroyed a Kvertus electronic warfare station and two ammunition depots of the Ukrainian army, it said.

Russia’s Battlegroup South inflicts 315 casualties on Ukrainian army in past day

Russia’s Battlegroup South inflicted roughly 315 casualties on Ukrainian troops and destroyed six enemy ammunition depots in its area of responsibility over the past day, the ministry reported.

"Battlegroup South units improved their tactical position and inflicted losses among manpower and equipment of two mechanized brigades, an airmobile brigade, an unmanned aircraft systems regiment of the Ukrainian army, a territorial defense brigade and a National Guard brigade in areas near the settlements of Petrovka, Kalinovo, Tarasovka, Chasov Yar and Kleban-Byk in the Donetsk People’s Republic," the ministry said.

The Ukrainian army lost an estimated 315 personnel, four armored combat vehicles, including a US-made HMMWV armored vehicle, 13 motor vehicles and a field artillery gun in that frontline area over the past 24 hours, it specified.

In addition, Russian forces destroyed two electronic warfare stations and six ammunition depots of the Ukrainian army, it said.

Russia’s Battlegroup Center inflicts 420 casualties on Ukrainian army in past day

Russia’s Battlegroup Center inflicted roughly 420 casualties on Ukrainian troops and destroyed five enemy armored combat vehicles in its area of responsibility over the past day, the ministry reported.

"Battlegroup Center units gained better lines and positions and inflicted losses on formations of three mechanized brigades, an assault brigade, an unmanned systems brigade and an assault regiment of the Ukrainian army, a marine infantry brigade and two National Guard brigades in areas near the settlements of Mirolyubovka, Lysovka, Zverevo, Rodinskoye, Krasnoarmeysk, Kotlino, Udachnoye, Alekseyevka and Preobrazhenka in the Donetsk People’s Republic," the ministry said.

The Ukrainian army lost an estimated 420 personnel, five armored combat vehicles, including four US-made M113 armored personnel carriers, six motor vehicles and four artillery guns in that frontline area over the past 24 hours, it specified.

Russia’s Battlegroup East inflicts 165 casualties on Ukrainian army in past day

Russia’s Battlegroup East inflicted roughly 165 casualties on Ukrainian troops and destroyed an enemy tank and three artillery guns in its area of responsibility over the past day, the ministry reported.

"Battlegroup East units kept advancing deep into the enemy’s defenses and inflicted losses on manpower and equipment of two mechanized brigades and an air assault brigade of the Ukrainian army, a marine infantry brigade and two territorial defense brigades in areas near the settlements of Shevchenko, Zelyony Kut, Zelyonoye Pole, Bogatyr and Voskresenka in the Donetsk People’s Republic and Gulyaipole in the Zaporozhye Region," the ministry said.

The Ukrainian army lost an estimated 165 personnel, a tank, five motor vehicles and three field artillery guns in that frontline area over the past 24 hours, it specified.

Russia’s Battlegroup Dnepr destroys 55 Ukrainian troops in past day

Russia’s Battlegroup Dnepr destroyed roughly 55 Ukrainian troops and four enemy ammunition depots in its area of responsibility over the past day, the ministry reported.

"Battlegroup Dnepr units inflicted losses on formations of a mechanized brigade, a mountain assault brigade and three coastal defense brigades of the Ukrainian army in areas near the settlements of Novodanilovka and Pavlovka in the Zaporozhye Region, Ponyatovka, Antonovka and Nikolskoye in the Kherson Region," the ministry said.

"As many as 55 [Ukrainian] military personnel, an M113 armored personnel carrier and a HMMWV armored combat vehicle of US manufacture, seven motor vehicles, a US-manufactured 155mm M777 howitzer, an electronic warfare station, an Israeli-made RADA radar station and four ammunition depots were destroyed," the ministry said.

Russian air defenses destroy 227 Ukrainian UAVs, six JDAM smart bombs in past day

Russian air defense forces shot down 227 Ukrainian unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) and six JDAM smart bombs over the past day, the ministry reported.

"Air defense capabilities shot down six JDAM guided aerial bombs and three rockets of the HIMARS multiple launch rocket system of US manufacture and 227 fixed-wing unmanned aerial vehicles," the ministry said.

Overall, the Russian Armed Forces have destroyed 661 Ukrainian warplanes, 283 helicopters, 51,562 unmanned aerial vehicles, 601 surface-to-air missile systems, 22,833 tanks and other armored combat vehicles, 1,536 multiple rocket launchers, 23,602 field artillery guns and mortars and 34,087 special military motor vehicles since the start of the special military operation, the ministry reported.