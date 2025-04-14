MOSCOW, April 14. /TASS/. French Colonel Herve Carresse, Chevalier of the Legion of Honor and the National Order of Merit, believes that Russia may take the cities of Odessa and Kharkov if the Ukraine conflict persists.

"The further continuation of the conflict is bringing the Ukrainian army closer to a complete collapse. Russia will probably seize cities such as Kharkov and Odessa. Odessa is of fundamental importance for Russia," the expert told Stratpol.

"The interest of the Ukrainians, Europeans and Americans lies in ending the conflict. However, European countries and Ukraine are acting otherwise," Carresse pointed out. According to him, it can in fact be stated that Moscow complies with an agreement to halt strikes on Ukraine’s energy facilities, while Kiev continues attacks on energy sites inside Russia, particularly using drones.

"Why is this happening? Because there are differences in positions on talks. The Americans want to launch negotiations as [US President Donald] Trump keeps accusing the Democrats of unleashing this war and speaking about a defeat in the conflict," the analyst emphasized. "For Russia, it’s not strategically beneficial to end the conflict too quickly because Moscow still has territories to liberate and has not been able to completely defeat the Ukrainian army yet. Zelensky, in turn, cannot benefit from talks because neo-Nazis remain extremely influential in Ukraine and peace with Russia poses a physical threat to his existence," Carresse added.

Meanwhile, in his words, the Europeans have suffered a lot from the conflict. "Europe’s interest is to resume energy cooperation with Russia," the analyst stressed.

The expert also noted that talks with Russia had been initiated by the new US president’s administration, that is, by US leader Donald Trump. "The talks will be held on three tracks, which concern territories, security and economic issues. As far as territories go, a contradiction between the positions of the Russian and Ukrainian leadership is clear. In terms of security, it’s important to highlight Russia’s demand for a new security architecture in Europe. As for sanctions, even though they haven't had a dramatic impact on the Russian economy, they still are significant," Carresse observed. "Talks are required on all these issues both with the United States and Europe. That said, Europe’s participation in the negotiations becomes inevitable," he concluded.