Direct flights to Dominican Republic being worked out — Russian ambassador

HAVANA, April 15. /TASS/. Direct flights between Russia and the Dominican Republic are being worked out, but it is impossible to say right now when they may resume, Russian Ambassador to the Dominican Republic Alexey Seredin told TASS.

"We remain optimistic, but a lot depends on the international context," he said. "We are ready to cooperate with the Dominican Republic to the extent they are ready for. We are open to resuming direct air service."

"Work on this track continues, we are maintaining dialogue," he said, recalling that there used to be charter flights to the Dominican Republic from various Russian cities, but they have been suspended since the pandemic.

The Dominican authorities said earlier that they were looking at resuming direct air service with Russia. However, according to the Russian economic development ministry, launching direct flights to that country will require a sweeping market analysis.