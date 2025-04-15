MOSCOW, April 15. /TASS/. UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres, in breach of the charter, covers Kiev’s blatant disregard for the doctrines of peoples’ sovereign choice and respect for human rights, Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said.

"This document states that the principle of territorial integrity applies only to those states whose governments respect the principle of self-determination and therefore represent the entire population living on the territory. It is obvious to everyone that the current Kiev regime does not meet this criterion in any way," she commented on Guterres’ statement about Sumy.

"The clique of [Vladimir] Zelensky systematically and maliciously violates the fundamental freedoms of ethnic Russians and Russian-speaking citizens. We are forced to state that the UN secretary general continues, in violation of art. 1 of the UN Charter, which requires respect for linguistic, religious and other human rights, to shield the Kiev regime's apparent disregard for the charter principles of self-determination of peoples and respect for human rights."