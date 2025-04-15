EU allocates 23 bln euro more than US to Kiev, gap increasing — institute

BERLIN, April 15. /TASS/. US aid to Ukraine has come to a standstill since the administration of US President Donald Trump took office, while Europe has consistently maintained its support, which has now reached a total of 138 bln euro, the Kiel Institute for the World Economy (IfW) reported.

The gap between support to Ukraine provided by Europe and the US is increasing, the IfW said, adding that the European continent has now allocated 23 bln euro more than the United States. "US aid has stalled since Donald Trump assumed office on January 20, 2025. No new military, financial, or humanitarian aid is observed since the United States announced its last aid package - still under the [President Joe] Biden administration, on January 9," the report said. "The last time US support paused for such a long stretch was in January 2024 during a congressional deadlock over a new Ukraine aid package," IfW experts said.

Europe has continued to announce new aid packages, they added. In particular, 360 mln euro were provided by the UK in January and February, 450 mln euro by Germany, 610 mln euro by Norway, 690 mln euro by Denmark, and 1.1 bln euro by Sweden. The European Commission has newly disbursed to Ukraine the first loan of 3 bln euro.

Yet, in the area of military support, the US still leads, albeit by a small margin, having allocated around 65 bln euro in military aid to Ukraine since February 2022, which is roughly 1 bln euro more than Europe, the institute noted.