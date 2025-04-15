MINSK, April 15. /TASS/. A peace solution for Ukraine implies its nuclear-free neutral status, abolition of discriminatory laws and recognition of the sovereignty of Russia's current borders, the director of Russia’s Foreign Intelligence Service (SVR) Sergey Naryshkin has told the media.

"As for Russia's strategic goals after the end of the conflict, they remain the same. The terms of a peace agreement should provide, of course, for a nuclear-free, neutral status of Ukraine, demilitarization and denazification of the Ukrainian state, and abolition of all discriminatory laws that were adopted after the coup d'etat in 2014," Naryshkin said in response to a question from TASS.

Such a settlement also concerns "the recognition and sovereignty of Russia’s current territorial borders."