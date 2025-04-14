Russia not coming after anyone to lift sanctions — Lavrov

MOSCOW, April 14. /TASS/. Russia is not coming after anyone to lift the sanctions imposed against it, said Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov in an interview with newspaper Kommersant.

"As you know, if you follow the discussion in our society, we are not chasing anyone, nor are we asking that sanctions be lifted," Lavrov said.

According to him, in trade relations with the United States, "everything will depend on how they plan to implement this - the resumption of economic cooperation." "Because 95% of this economic cooperation has been lost compared to just a decade ago, when we hit a record of some $30 billion; it has been blocked almost completely by illegal sanctions," the minister noted.

"There is no longer any globalized world economy. It was destroyed, not by [US President Donald] Trump, but by [previous US President Joe] Biden, when he imposed sanctions, and made sanctions the only instrument of his foreign policy," he said.