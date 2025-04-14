KURSK, April 14. /TASS/. Servicemen of the 30th Motorized Rifle Regiment of the Russian Armed Forces are currently clearing Ukrainian fortifications in the forested areas surrounding the village of Guyevo, earlier liberated by Russia, the deputy commander of the regiment from Russia's Battlegroup North, known by the call sign Yesenin, told reporters.

"Now they are mopping up the nearby forests where Ukrainian fortifications are located. Our primary task is to seize Gornal and hand over the border to the frontier guards. Gornal features a centuries-old monastery and underground communications, making it a very strong fortification area. The city is not that big itself; the border lies just behind it," Yesenin said.

On April 8, units of Russia’s Battlegroup North liberated the village of Guyevo in the Kursk Region. Russian security agencies previously told TASS that intense fighting was still ongoing in the villages of Gornal and Oleshnya, also in the Kursk Region.

Russian forces continue their offensive, with some Ukrainian units abandoning their positions and retreating toward the Sumy Region.

The Kursk Region came under a massive attack from Ukraine on August 6, 2024. A state of federal emergency is in effect in the region. Civilians are being evacuated from the border areas. According to the Russian Defense Ministry, Kiev has lost more than 74,000 troops since fighting began in the Kursk area. The operation to destroy Ukrainian troops continues.