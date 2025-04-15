Russia fully complies with moratorium on energy sites strikes — foreign intel chief

MINSK, April 15. /TASS/. Russia fully complies with its obligations under the ceasefire agreement on strikes on energy facilities, Russian Foreign Intelligence Service (SVR) Director Sergey Naryshkin said.

"Russia fully complies with its obligations. However, we cannot say the same about the Ukrainian army. What’s more, it attacks Russian energy infrastructure practically every day," he told reporters.

"We understand that the Ukrainian authorities want to continue the military conflict. And we understand why. Only under these conditions would the current Kiev authorities remain in their cabinets and won't answer for their criminal decisions before their people," the foreign intelligence chief emphasized.

On March 18, Russian President Vladimir Putin and his US counterpart Donald Trump had a telephone conversation in which they discussed the situation in Ukraine. Putin agreed to the proposal to hold off on strikes on energy infrastructure for 30 days and ordered the Russian Defense Ministry to do so. Later, Vladimir Zelensky said that Ukraine would support the proposal to stop attacks on energy facilities.

The Russian Defense Ministry has repeatedly emphasized that the Kiev regime continues to carry out unilateral attacks on Russia’s energy infrastructure despite public statements of support for the moratorium. Moscow remains committed to the agreements.