KURSK, April 14. /TASS/. The Ukrainian military that is holding the village of Gornal and the nearby St. Nicholas Monastery in the Kursk Region is experiencing problems with supplies as Russian artillery has established gunfire control of ferries across the Psel River, the regiment artillery chief with the call sign Major said on Monday.

"The enemy’s supplies [in the village of Gornal] are currently complicated because of the Psel River [running behind the settlement]. The supplies are experiencing difficulties because all the ferries are under gunfire control," the Russian officer said.

As soon as the enemy’s infantry and equipment come within the sight of Russian artillery, it immediately delivers a strike and the "adversary runs back to its territory," he added.

The Ukrainian military launched a massive attack on Russia’s borderline Kursk Region on August 6, 2024. According to the data of Russia’s General Staff, Russian troops have liberated more than 86% of the territory occupied by the Ukrainian army in the Kursk Region by now. As Russia’s Defense Ministry reported, Kiev has lost over 74,000 troops since the fighting began in the Kursk Region.