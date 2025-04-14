MOSCOW, April 14. /TASS/. Should Germany’s chancellor-in-waiting Friedrich Merz decide to send Taurus cruise missiles to Kiev, he would become a direct accomplice to Vladimir Zelensky’s war crimes, said Leonid Slutsky, the head of the State Duma’s committee on international affairs and leader of the LDPR Party.

"Germany’s intention to supply long-range cruise missiles to the Ukrainian army has nothing to do with resolving the Ukrainian crisis. Not to mention that such steps provoke escalation and, as a result, an increase in the risks of global confrontation. Mertz potentially becomes Zelensky's direct accomplice in war crimes against civilians," the parliamentarian said on his Telegram channel.

According to Slutsky, Merz is pushing to join the European "war party." "But it’s another question whether Merz's militant rhetoric will be supported by his allies in the emerging ruling coalition — the SPD and [Olaf] Scholz, who has consistently blocked such initiatives as chancellor of Germany," Slutsky said.

Earlier, Merz suggested that he would be willing to send Taurus cruise missiles to Kiev if this move was coordinated with the European Union allies. He said that the Ukrainian military is in a defensive mode, but should be able to strike the supply routes of the Russian forces, including the Crimean Bridge.

Kiev has long been asking Berlin for German-Swedish Taurus missiles, an analogue of the British Storm Shadow, which have already been delivered to Ukraine, but with a longer range. Russian President Vladimir Putin said last year that Moscow has repeatedly warned that the use of long-range Western weapons on Russian territory would mean NATO's direct involvement in the conflict.