Kremlin reiterates Russia observing moratorium on strikes against energy facilities

MOSCOW, April 15. /TASS/. The Russian armed forces are complying with the 30-day moratorium on strikes against energy facilities, while the Ukrainian armed forces are striking Russian energy infrastructure every day, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said, answering a question from TASS.

"I will remind you once again that our military is complying with last month’s order given by the supreme commander-in-chief [Vladimir Putin]. Meanwhile, this temporary moratorium has not been and is not being observed by the Ukrainian armed forces. We see daily strikes on the energy infrastructure of the Russian Federation," the Kremlin official noted.

The moratorium on strikes against energy facilities took effect on March 18 for thirty days. It may be extended by a mutual agreement.

It applies to oil refineries, oil and gas pipelines, oil storage facilities, including pumping stations. The list also includes electricity generation and transmission infrastructure, including power plants, substations, transformers and distributors, nuclear power plants and hydroelectric dams.

Violation of the moratorium by either party in Russia or Ukraine automatically is grounds for automatic termination of the agreement.