BRATISLAVA, April 15. /TASS/. Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico has announced on his Facebook page that he will travel to Moscow on May 9 to participate in celebrations marking the 80th anniversary of Victory Day, despite threats from EU top diplomat Kaja Kallas.

"Mrs. Kallas' warning and threats are disrespectful, and I protest against them," Fico stated. "I am going to Moscow on May 9. Is Kallas' warning blackmail or a declaration that I will face repercussions upon my return? I do not know, but I do know that it is 2025, not 1939."

According to Fico, Kallas' statement underscores the need for a debate on the essence of democracy within the European Union. The he criticized the EU's approach to presidential elections in Romania and France, as well as the Maidan-type unrest the West is orchestrating in Georgia and Serbia.

"Mrs. Kallas, I would like to remind you that I am the legitimate Prime Minister of Slovakia - a sovereign state. No one can dictate where I can or cannot go. I will travel to Moscow to express my respect and honor the memory of the thousands of Red Army soldiers who died for the liberation of Slovakia," Fico concluded.