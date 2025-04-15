Swedish Foreign Ministry summons Russian envoy

STOCKHOLM, April 15. /TASS/. The Swedish Foreign Ministry has summoned Russia's Ambassador to Stockholm Sergey Belyaev, the diplomatic agency’s press release reads.

The diplomat was summoned over "recent attacks on the cities of Krivoy Rog and Sumy."

On April 13, Russian forces carried out a strike with two Iskander-M missiles on a meeting of the command staff of Ukraine’s Seversk operational-tactical group in the city of Sumy, eliminating more than 60 Ukrainian servicemen as a result. The Russian Defense Ministry noted that the Kiev regime continues to use residents as human shields, stationing military facilities and holding events attended by military personnel in the city’s central district.

On April 4, the Ukrainian armed forces held a meeting of unit commanders and Western instructors at a restaurant in Krivoy Rog. According to the Russian Defense Ministry, a surgical strike was carried out at the site, resulting in the elimination of up to 85 Ukrainian servicemen and foreign officers.