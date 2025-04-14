Lavrov to hold talks with visiting South African counterpart — Russian diplomat

MOSCOW, April 15. /TASS/. Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov will hold talks with his visiting South African counterpart, Ronald Lamola, a Russian foreign ministry official told TASS.

The South African foreign ministry said earlier that Lamola has arrived in Moscow on a two-day working visit.

"Talks with Sergey Lavrov will take place in Moscow," the Russian foreign ministry official said.

According to the South African foreign ministry, Lamola will also take part in the 18th meeting of the intergovernmental commission on trade and economic cooperation and will visit memorials to South African liberation stalwarts, John Beaver Marks and Moses Kotane.