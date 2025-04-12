Russia’s import-substituted SJ-100 plane rises to 12,200 meters during test flight

MOSCOW, April 13. /TASS/. The first test prototype of the SJ-100 aircraft built under the import substitution program, but with Russian-French engines, rose to its maximum altitude of 12,200 meters during test flight, the United Aircraft Corporation (UAC) said on Telegram.

"On World Aviation and Cosmonautics Day [April 12], our Superjet overcome gravity and rose to the stars, to its maximum altitude of 12,200 meters - this is the so-called practical ceiling for this type of aircraft," the UAC said.

The plane took off from Zhukovsky Airport near Moscow. The flight lasted about three hours and was aimed at testing the plane’s control systems, communication and navigation equipment and other systems.

The crew described the results of tests as positive.