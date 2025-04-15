Ukrainians could face deportation for taking part in protests against Trump — ex-PM

MOSCOW, April 15. /TASS/. Ukrainian nationals currently living in the US could face deportation for taking part in protests against President Donald Trump and be conscripted into the army upon return home, Nikolay Azarov, who served as Ukraine’s prime minister in 2010-2014, said.

"Some of the Americans who took to the street to protest against Trump’s policies turned out to be Ukrainians; moreover, they are in the country illegally. A facial recognition system helped US law enforcement identify a total of 8,714 individuals among protesters in New York, Washington, Los Angeles, Chicago and Houston," he wrote on Facebook (prohibited in Russia due to its ownership by Meta, which is designated as extremist).

According to Azarov, 64% of Ukrainian protesters are draft-age men between the ages of 25 and 47, who may end up in the armed forces at home after participating in protest rallies in the United States. US police officers intend to detain and deport them all soon, the former premier added.

Besides, in Azarov’s words, Washington also plans to intensify inspections across the country in order to determine how many more illegal immigrants from Ukraine there are.

A TASS correspondent reported earlier that dozens of people had taken part in a Hands Off rally in Washington on April 5, protesting against the Trump administration's policies. The Washington Post wrote that initially, the organizers expected 10,000 to 20,000 people to participate, but in the end, "the crowd was five times as big as they predicted." Police were deployed to the site and several streets in the city center were closed.

Protesters chanted slogans criticizing Trump and entrepreneur Elon Musk, who heads the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE), as well as Secretary of the Treasury Scott Bessent, Pentagon chief Pete Hegseth and other administration officials.