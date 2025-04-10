Trump's trade wars will strengthen 'economic symbiosis' of Russia and China — envoy

MOSCOW, April 10. /TASS/. The tariff policy of US President Donald Trump will strengthen economic ties between Russia and China, special envoy of the Russian President Boris Titov told TASS.

"If we project the current situation in its unchanged form onto the future, it is clear that the economic symbiosis between Russia and China will become even stronger. On the one hand, China needs to look for new markets for the sale of goods oriented towards America, on the other, it needs to replace American supplies. About 10% of imports from the USA to China are mineral fuels and oil products and agricultural products. These are the niches in which we have good opportunities to increase our exports right now. Soybeans, corn, wheat," Titov said

He noted that Trump has put the trade war with the entire world on hold, focusing on the confrontation with China.

"From one side, duties have exceeded 100%, from the other, duties are already close to this percentage. This is no longer a complication of mutual trade, but a complete blockade," the official stressed.

He noted that in in case with Trump, nothing can be judged seriously and for a long time, because his decisions change very quickly, but the Chinese leadership is a different story.

"China has already made it clear that it is not going to beg for discounts and is ready for confrontation," the official recalled.

As Titov noted, the importance of having a reliable supplier of all strategic resources nearby for China is growing very much. "Therefore, in my opinion, our relations - both economic and political - will become even closer than before," the special envoy of the Russian President concluded.