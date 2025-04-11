Putin calls for close integration of all Russian naval reconnaissance capabilities

ST. PETERSBURG, April 11. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin highlighted the need at a meeting on the Navy’s development to integrate all the naval reconnaissance capabilities into a single system.

"All the [reconnaissance] capabilities operating in the air, under water and on the sea surface must be closely integrated into a single reconnaissance and strike system," the head of state stressed.

As Putin pointed out, "precisely advanced technological solutions and the Navy’s balanced development in all strategic directions" will enable Russia to effectively cope with the tasks of ensuring security, defense and the protection of the country’s interests in the World Ocean and "in the conditions of global geopolitical and technological changes."