Bezos’ Blue Origin rocket takes all-female crew on debut tourist trip

NEW YORK, April 14. /TASS/. Blue Origin has successfully completed its tourist flight into space as part of the NS-31 mission, according to a Blue Origin website broadcast.

It was the 31st launch of the New Shepard rocket, which consists of a reusable booster and a capsule for passengers, and the first rocket to go into space with an all-female crew since Russian cosmonaut Valentina Tereshkova’s solo flight in 1963. American pop singer Katy Perry, Lauren Sanchez, the fianc·e of Blue Origin founder Jeff Bezos, TV host Gayle King, former rocket scientist at the US National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA) Aisha Bowe, bioastroonautics specialist Amanda Nguyen and film producer Keriann Flynn were all on board the automated flight.

The capsule landed safely after taking the six-woman team on a 10-12 minute trip into suborbital space. During the flight, the participants experienced several minutes of weightlessness and were able to observe the Earth against the blackness of space.

Blue Origin is Bezos’ answer to Richard Branson’s Virgin Galactic, offering a chance to travel into space for $600,000. The exact ticket price for New Shepard has not yet been disclosed.