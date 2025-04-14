Air defenses down 52 Ukrainian drones over Russian regions overnight — top brass

MOSCOW, April 14. /TASS/. Air defenses have intercepted and destroyed 52 Ukrainian drones over Russian regions overnight, the Russian Defense Ministry reported.

"During the past night, the on-duty air defenses intercepted and destroyed 52 Ukrainian fixed-wing drones: 33 over the Bryansk Region, ten over the Orel Region, three each over the Kursk and Tula Regions, two over the Kaluga Region and one over the Belgorod Region," the ministry said.

According to regional authorities, there was no damage or casualties.