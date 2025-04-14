Share of domestic products in Russia’s timber industry up to almost 90% in five years

MOSCOW, April 14. /TASS/. The share of domestically-made products in Russia’s timber industry rose from 82% to 89% over the past five years, while demand added more than 20%, with production in the sector having maintained almost at last year’s level in January-February, Industry and Trade Minister Anton Alikhanov said.

"In the first two months of 2025, production volumes remained almost at the level of the same period last year. We closely monitor the state of the sector and the efficiency of state support measures," he said at a meeting devoted to the sector's development headed by President Vladimir Putin.

The import substitution policy has been successfully pursued in Russia’s timber industry, the minister noted. "In five years, the domestic share on the local market increased from 82% to 89%," he said, adding that "the influence of sanctions has been substantially lowered."

In particular, demand for products of the sector rose by 22% last year, while shipment in money terms gained 21% to 3.8 trillion rubles ($46 bln), according to the minister.