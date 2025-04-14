It makes grown man cry: Ovechkin says shed tears of joy after breaking Gretzky record

WASHINGTON, April 14. /TASS/. Washington Capitals forward Alexander Ovechkin has confirmed that boys do cry, at least they do when they break the NHL record for regular season goals scored.

"It's not that I was crying, but there were tears of joy, of course," the new goals king told reporters. "When I think about my dad, and all my relatives who cared about me, and my brother, of course, I get a lump in my throat and I want to cry. It’s normal."

Ovechkin recently extended his own NHL record for regular season goals after scoring his 896th against the Columbus Blue Jackets. On April 6, he scored his 895th goal in a 4-1 loss to the New York Islanders, surpassing NHL legend Wayne Gretzky’s all-time record.