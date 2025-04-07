Audi hits brakes on US deliveries following new Trump tariffs — Bild

BERLIN, April 7. /TASS/. German automaker Audi, part of the Volkswagen Group, is suspending car shipments to the United States in response to the import duties imposed by President Donald Trump, the Bild newspaper reported.

According to it, a company representative confirmed that a letter has been sent to dealers notifying them of the move. Thus, any vehicles shipped to the US after April 2 will be temporarily held and not delivered to dealerships. Dealers, the newspaper notes, have been instructed to focus on selling off their existing stocks.

The company representative added that currently there are more than 37,000 cars sitting in Audi warehouses in the United States, and these are not subject to the new duties, meaning they can be sold. That amount of cars is expected to sell out in about two months.

On April 2, US President Donald Trump introduced customs duties on products from 185 countries and territories. Russia is not on this list.

Universal 10% tariffs came in force on April 5, while individual tariffs will go into effect on April 9. Also, the US has imposed customs duties of 25% on all imported cars from April 3. Trump declared a state of emergency in the country over the economic situation.