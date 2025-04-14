Russia plans to bring number of operational LNG plants to seven by 2030

MOSCOW, April 14. /TASS/. Russia intends to increase the number of operational liquefied natural gas (LNG) projects to seven by 2030, with a combined production capacity of 100 mln tons, according to the energy strategy approved by the Russian government.

The list of projects includes: Arctic LNG 1 and Arctic LNG 2 (each with a capacity of 19.8 mln tons), Sakhalin-2 (9.6 mln tons), Yamal LNG (17.4 mln tons), the Ust-Luga LNG project (13.2 mln tons), Obsky LNG (4.8 mln tons), and Murmansky LNG (20.4 mln tons).

Depending on the scenario, Russia’s LNG production is expected to reach 90-105 mln tons in 2030, 110-130 mln tons in 2036, and 110-175 mln tons in 2050.

The document notes that by 2050, the total global capacity of liquefied natural gas (LNG) plants slated for construction could approach 1 bln tons, more than doubling current levels. "Accordingly, competition in the global LNG market will only intensify," the strategy said.

Russia currently operates two large-scale LNG projects - Yamal LNG and Sakhalin-2. Another project, Arctic LNG 2 (first line), has not yet been officially commissioned. However, reports indicated that it was operational during last year’s summer navigation season along the Northern Sea Route, when LNG transport by non-ice-class vessels is feasible.