UNRWA humanitarian stockpiles in Gaza Strip running out

DUBAI, April 14. /TASS/. Stockpiles of humanitarian supplies in the Gaza Strip are running out and will not be enough for more than ten days, Philippe Lazzarini, commissioner general of United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees (UNRWA), said.

"The supply we stockpiled has been depleted to the extent that now we cannot supply bakeries any more,"he said in an interview with the UAE’s The National news outlet. "We have ended the last round of food distribution and what's still remaining is some food for maybe one week, 10 days, for some popular kitchens."

According to Lazzarini, the short ceasefire earlier this year proved that if there is political will, humanitarian aid could reach those in need for it. "During the period of the ceasefire, we brought more supply to Gaza than during the 15 months preceding the ceasefire," he said. "That was an indication that if there is a will, we can make it happen."

He noted that the Gaza Strip has been "completely sealed off", as Israel is seeking to exert pressure on Hamas and set the enclave’s residents against it. "The humanitarian assistance into the Gaza Strip is currently weaponized," the UNRWA chief added.

On March 18, Israel resumed hostilities in the Gaza Strip and delivered a series of strikes on Hamas targets, thus cutting short the ceasefire that had been in place in the enclave since January 2025. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s office explained the move by Hamas' rejection of proposals advanced after talks with US envoy Steve Witkoff.