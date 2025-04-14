Hamas announces plans to become political party — TV

CAIRO, April 14. /TASS/. Radical Palestinian movement Hamas has signaled its intent to become an official political party, Al Hadath TV channel reported.

According to it, Hamas "expressed its readiness to transform itself into a political party." The movement did not object to the departure of "some Hamas leaders from Gaza, as long as they would not be persecuted outside the Palestinian enclave."

According to Al Hadath, requested more time in responding to the latest truce proposal in the Palestinian enclave. However, the movement's representative said that the radicals "are ready to cease hostilities under any possible agreement [with Israel]," but demands "guarantees that the Israeli side will fulfill its obligations."

Hamas is considering Israel's proposal for the release of ten hostages held in the Gaza Strip and a truce for at least 45 days. According to Maan news agency, Israel, as part of an revised agreement, offered to resume the ceasefire in the enclave upon the release of ten hostages, including Idan Alexander, who holds Israeli and US citizenship. Israel wants a 45-day truce, during which it will have to withdraw from the areas occupied during the IDF operation in Gaza, launched in mid-March. Simultaneously, several checkpoints will be opened on the border of the enclave to deliver humanitarian aid.

Egypt’s position

Egypt, which acts as a mediator in the negotiations between Hamas and Israel, says the agreements currently being discussed "may lead to the release of 11 living hostages and the transfer of 16 bodies of hostages killed in Gaza." Egypt indicated that this could happen if "the agreed truce is extended to 70 days, which will allow maintaining a calm situation in the enclave until the end of the Muslim holiday of sacrifice (Eid al-Adha)," which this year will be held from the beginning of June. Also, an extension of the truce will provide an opportunity to begin indirect negotiations on the third stage of the agreement between Hamas and Israel on a permanent cessation of hostilities and the withdrawal of Israeli forces from Gaza.

On March 8, Israel broke a ceasefire established in January by launching massive strikes on the Gaza Strip. The office of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu explained this by Hamas’ refusal from the proposals put forward by mediators and US special envoy Steven Witkoff. It said the purpose of the operation is the release of all hostages. The radicals blamed Israel and the United States for the resumption of hostilities.