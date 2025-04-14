Russian envoy inquires Rubio about Ukrainian attacks on Russian civilians

BERLIN, April 14. /TASS/. Mikhail Ulyanov, Russia’s Permanent Representative to international organizations in Vienna, has asked US Secretary of State Marco Rubio whether he would like to stop Ukrainian attacks on Russian civilians.

"Don’t you want to put an end to regular Ukrainian attacks against civilians in Russia?" the diplomat wrote on the X social network, commenting on Rubio’s statement expressing condolences to Ukrainians over strikes on Sumy.

As military analyst Igor Korotchenko, who is also editor-in-chief of the National Defense magazine, told TASS, the Russian missile strike was carried out on one of the administrative buildings in Sumy where at that moment an award ceremony was held for Ukrainian servicemen recognized in combat against Russian forces.

As a result, several dozen professionally trained and exceptionally motivated Ukrainian officers who actively participated in combat against Russia were neutralized, Korotchenko noted, specifying that "from the point of view of warfare norms and rules, this was a legitimate military target which was successfully hit and eliminated by using an Iskander-M ballistic missile system."