BUDAPEST, April 14. /TASS/. Posters with portraits of European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, European People's Party faction leader Manfred Weber and Vladimir Zelensky with the inscription "Let's not let them decide for us" have appeared on the streets of Budapest. This call by the Hungarian authorities is addressed to all citizens of Hungary, where the referendum on Ukraine's accession to the European Union kicks off.

On Monday, the government will begin sending out ballots containing only one question: "Do you support Ukraine's membership in the European Union?" There are two ways to answer: yes or no.

Voting will continue until the end of May, and its results will be summarized under strict control with the participation of a notary.

Participation in the referendum is voluntary, but the government emphasizes that it is crucial for Hungary's future and invites everyone to participate. Budapest believes that the question of Ukraine's entry into the EU should not be decided by Brussels and Kiev, but by the citizens of all the countries of the community. Hence the call not to allow von der Leyen, Weber and Zelensky to impose their opinions on Europeans.

Voice to be heard

The Hungarian government has warned that it will be guided by the results of the referendum in consultations with EU leaders. According to Prime Minister Viktor Orban, "it is important to know the general opinion of all Hungarians, which should then be presented in Brussels."

The government's own opinion on the matter is known: Ukraine is not ready to join the EU and the EU is not ready to accept it. Hungarian authorities are convinced that Ukraine's hasty accession to the community will cause irreparable damage to Europe, as it will draw it into direct conflict with Russia, destroy its economy, including agriculture, and jeopardize its public safety.