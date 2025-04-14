Sunken fragments of oil tankers contain 3,919 tons of fuel oil — Russian Deputy PM

MOSCOW, April 14. /TASS/. Sunken fragments of Volgoneft-212 and Volgoneft-239 oil tankers in the Kerch Strait contain 3,919 metric tons of fuel oil, Russian Deputy Prime Minister Vitaly Savelyev said at the meeting with President Vladimir Putin.

"There remained the bow part of the Volgoneft-239 and the Volgoneft-212 tanker broken in two (bow and aft parts), that is, three parts. Quite a lot of fuel oil there - 3,919 metric tons," the deputy prime minister said.

On December 15, 2024, the Volgoneft-212 and Volgoneft-239 tankers were caught in a storm in the Kerch Strait area in the Black Sea. The Volgoneft-212 subsequently sank while the other ship ran aground. One sailor died, and the rest were evacuated. According to emergency services, the tankers were carrying about 9,200 tons of fuel oil. An oil spill occurred in the Black Sea as a result of the accident, and clean-up operations are underway. According to the Russian Ministry of Transport, about 2,400 tons of oil has leaked into the Black Sea, much less than initially estimated.