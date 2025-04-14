Trump calls Ukrainian crisis ‘Biden's war’ that he wants to stop

WASHINGTON, April 14. /TASS/. The Biden administration contributed to the start of the conflict in Ukraine, while the current US leadership is trying to stop it, President Donald Trump said.

"This is Biden's war. This is not my war. I've been here for a very short period of time. This is a war that was under Biden," the US head of state told reporters aboard his plane.

"Remember, this is Biden's war. I'm just trying to get it stopped, so that we can save a lot of lives," Trump emphasized.

"He [Biden] gave billions and billions of dollars. He should have never allowed. If he had any brain, which he didn't have and doesn't have, and now it's being proven, he wouldn't have allowed that war to start," the US president concluded.